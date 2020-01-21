Tim Tebow marries Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow is a married man.

The former Heisman Trophy winner married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters during the weekend in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nel-Peters, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2017, is from South Africa and started dating Tebow in July 2018.

The couple got engaged in January 2019.

The couple exchanged votes in front of nearly 300 guests during a 30-minute wedding ceremony at Las Paris Estate, according to People.

"I've been waiting for three things," Tebow told People. “The first moment I see her with her wedding dress, the first kiss and the first dance together as a man and a woman. It is such a special night.

"I've been waiting all my life for someone special, with whom I can spend the rest of my life. I was waiting for the right person to come. And now I marry Demi. I can't wait to see what the future holds. All my dreams have come true. It was worth 100% of the wait. "

After their honeymoon, Tebow and Nel-Peters will return to the United States, where the 32-year-old is currently in the minor league system of the New York Mets and serves as a university soccer analyst for ESPN.