Tiger Shroff publishes a sincere wish for Sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday

Jackie Shroff's children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff, share a very close bond. They not only share a great bond, but also similar interests. Like Tiger, her sister is also crazy about exercise and runs a mixed martial arts league. The brothers also react to each other's posts on social media quite often, and Tiger generally pulls Krishna's leg. Today, on his birthday, things looked a little different than usual.





When posting a photo of them together, Tiger wrote on social media: "Happy birthday baby brother … I hope you continue to go through any obstacle that life has in store for you. Don't grow too much and stay like the good boy you are. I love you PD : Don't get married until you're 80 years old or something. " This message from a brother to his sister says a lot about the love they share and also Tiger's fear of seeing his sister less frequently once he marries and moves to another house. For the uninitiated, Krishna is dating Eban Hyams, an athlete, for a while now.