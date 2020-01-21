This Is Us starts the trilogy with a massive panic attack

We are He has just launched his latest Big Three trilogy with a giant panic attack.

While we watched Randall (Sterling K. Brown) dealing with a housing invader, a massive town hall meeting and his mother's illness, we couldn't help joining him to get very stressed. That was hard to see, especially if you've ever felt a little overwhelmed.

"A Hell of a Week: Part One,quot; was the first of a series of three episodes that tell the story of the same week from the perspective of Randall, Kevin and Kate, respectively, in which all are "really passed by high,quot;. "For Randall, the week began with a trip to Los Angeles to discover that his mother's memory was deteriorating, then involved a man with a knife invading his house in the middle of the night, followed by a town hall full of angry voters, followed by Randall hitting a bag burglar to the point of breaking his hand, and resulting in a complete panic attack, which called his brother to help him get ahead.