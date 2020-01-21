This Is Us starts the trilogy with a massive panic attack

We are He has just launched his latest Big Three trilogy with a giant panic attack.
While we watched Randall (Sterling K. Brown) dealing with a housing invader, a massive town hall meeting and his mother's illness, we couldn't help joining him to get very stressed. That was hard to see, especially if you've ever felt a little overwhelmed.
"A Hell of a Week: Part One,quot; was the first of a series of three episodes that tell the story of the same week from the perspective of Randall, Kevin and Kate, respectively, in which all are "really passed by high,quot;. "For Randall, the week began with a trip to Los Angeles to discover that his mother's memory was deteriorating, then involved a man with a knife invading his house in the middle of the night, followed by a town hall full of angry voters, followed by Randall hitting a bag burglar to the point of breaking his hand, and resulting in a complete panic attack, which called his brother to help him get ahead.
That phone call at the end of the episode is where we saw the setup for Kevin's episode next week. After returning to Pittsburgh for the funeral of his ex-wife's mother, he ended up in bed with someone. We just don't know who that someone is yet.
That will be revealed next week, but for now, we have to talk about Randall, with an idea of a conference call with executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.
An important and disturbing revelation we received tonight was that Randall, a man with a severe anxiety disorder, has never been in therapy. That was addressed in a scene with Darnell (Omar Epps), who spoke with Randall about going to therapy and how difficult it is for black men to overcome the stigma of needing that help. Randall still told him he is running, and that works well for him, but it is clearly not working.
"I remember we had a long conversation with (Sterling K. Brown), which was really interesting, about why Randall is not in therapy at the moment, for a guy who seems to be so in touch with his emotions, and so present and so emotionally empathetic and there for his family. Why does he have this blockage in his own life? We separated him with Sterling, and it was really interesting, writers and actors together trying to dissect the character and understand what it is. "Allowing yourself to be vulnerable and give up control as an element of going to a therapist that Randall is really resistant to. "
We'll see more of Randall's deep immersion in his own mental health this season, but we won't necessarily get to that talk he and Beth were going to have.
"Sometimes, in life, you have the plan to do the right thing, so obviously we die because these two talk, we die to find a system for Randall to control his anxiety once and for all, but sometimes life it gets in the way and you can't make the plan that would have been the answer, "Berger said.
Kevin's episode
Kevin's "one week hell,quot; will "follow,quot; him to Pittsburgh, and we see why he decided to go to Sophie's mother's funeral, if he had any interaction with Sophie, how Kevin comes home in his old grounds. ".
The episode will cover the same period of time as Randall's episode, and "we'll see how his story intersects with Randall on these two points when they call each other," Aptaker said.
"I think it's a really beautiful deep dive into Kevin's past and his relationship with Sophie," Berger said. "Tonally, I think this one will have a bit more of a nostalgic note that we are really excited to share with people, since we see different parts of this relationship that perhaps we have not yet reached."
Kate's episode
Kate's "one week hell,quot; will probably continue with the situation in which we left Kate and Toby, where Toby admitted that the fact that baby Jack was blind made him too sad, and will also revisit the relationship of the Teen Kate with Mark. In the flashbacks tonight, we saw the teenage Randall cancel a trip with Beth to a pain group because Kevin had called to tell him something was wrong with Kate.
"I mean, I think people can now say that Mark isn't the greatest guy, and he's probably not the type Kate should be with, so we'll definitely see how things start to have a critical point in that relationship, in a place where potentially the family will really have to join behind Kate and say, maybe this is not the type you belong to, "Berger said.
The flash forward
At the end of the end of autumn, we saw a preview of the 40th birthday of the Big Three. Kevin, Kate and Rebecca were celebrating in the family cabin with Kevin's mysterious pregnant fiance, while Randall was not there because the family no longer talks to him.
Aptaker said we won't get to that flash ahead this season, because the seasons always start with the Big Three birthday, "so it's something that will catch us in our first episode of the fifth season, but we won't get all the way there. this season ".
Aptaker and Berger could not say exactly when we will find out who Kevin's pregnant fiance is, but the reason for the fight with Randall is emerging in the "near future."
"By the beginning of next season, they have had this fall, they are not talking," Aptaker said. "In this episode, they are very well there for each other, and they have a pretty incredible fraternal relationship. So something big is coming in this next race before the end of our season that will separate them."
All of that is yet to come, although not for a couple of weeks because We are will not return until Tuesday, February 11 on NBC.
