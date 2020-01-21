This is not a victory for Russell Simmons

%MINIFYHTML0438c4be931a4123b95a0eaebcdb8f6c11% %MINIFYHTML0438c4be931a4123b95a0eaebcdb8f6c12%

WENN / FayesVision / Avalon

During an appearance on & # 39; CBS This Morning & # 39 ;, the media titan emphasizes that she did not make the decision to withdraw from & # 39; On the Record & # 39; after being pressured by the dishonored music mogul.

Oprah Winfrey insists on his departure from an upcoming documentary detailing the accusations of sexual assault against Russell Simmons It should not be considered a "return of victory" for the music mogul in disgrace.

The media titan had been credited as executive producer of the Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering project, titled "On the Record," before announcing that he would leave the film in early January (2020).

Winfrey recently revealed that Def Jam Recordings co-founder had tried to contact her "several times" about her participation, and had "tried to push her" to distance herself from the next release, but she is firm in Simmons' efforts, including an audience. Instagram appeal: it did not influence her decision to retire as a producer.

"This is not a victory for Russell, and I unequivocally say that I did not retire because of Russell," he told "CBS This Morning."

"This is not a victory lap for him. Russell Simmons can't silence me for everything I've been through."

Instead, the 65-year-old woman reveals that she removed her name from the documentary, which follows former Def Jam employee Drew Dixon while dealing with her decision to make public allegations of rape against Simmons, when it became clear that the new information related to The accusations would not be addressed on screen before the planned premiere of On the Record at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah later this month (January 2020).

"Before the public pressure began, before Russell left with his Instagram, I went to the filmmakers and told them: & # 39; Houston, I think we had a problem & # 39 ;, because new information had emerged, the first Once this was announced, "Winfrey explained.

"And I said: & # 39; I think we have to get out of Sundance and if we can't get out of Sundance, I will have to remove my name. But I don't want to get my name out, because it's going to be a big fuss (controversy). We need to do it right There are some inconsistencies in the story that we should see. "

Defending his decision to abandon the project, Winfrey shared: "Until the thing is on the screen, you have the right to change your mind and make changes."

And it reveals that the drama has served as a great learning curve for her in the future: "Don't put your name on anything you don't have creative control over," he added.

Dixon filed the rape accusations against Simmons in 2017, accusing the hip-hop pioneer of forcing against her in his apartment in 1995. Simmons has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.