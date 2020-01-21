There are no winners of the Saracens Premier League descent, says Bill Sweeney | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML3b4eddd7fa5794c4a5fc671c09b40fc111% %MINIFYHTML3b4eddd7fa5794c4a5fc671c09b40fc112%





England Rugby CEO Bill Sweeney has backed the decision to automatically relegate the Saracens from the Premier League, but admitted that "there are no winners."

Initially, he received a deduction of 35 points and a fine of £ 5.36 million due to breaches of the salary cap in each of the 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19 seasons, the Saracens faced more penalties last week when it was discovered They were above the cap again this season.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the defending winners of the Premier League and the European Cup will be demoted at the end of this season.

"It has really been a moving feast," said RFU CEO Sweeney.

"We had the initial situation, we had the independent investigation chaired by the role master, and they took quite severe measures in this regard (deduction of 35 points, £ 5.36 m well).

"We support that and the PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) took a very good and strong stance on the matter and there have clearly been violations there."

"But then many things happened over the weekend in terms of how that has moved now."

"There are no winners of this. The Saracens have done a lot of good for the game, many England players have come from there, but they have clearly been found guilty of violating the rules and regulations, so the PRL has acted in The right way to stamp that.

"But nobody wins with this, now it's about making sure we recover well."

Sweeney assumed the position of RFU CEO in May 2019

Sweeney also confirmed that the RFU would not seek to file a charge of discredit against the club.

"It is not really our mission to investigate the club," Sweeney added.

"We are not considering discredit at this stage, that is hypothetical and later, but we are not considering it at this time."

"It would not be up to us to investigate the behavior of the Saracens. We feel that the independent investigation did a good job to get to the bottom of the matter."

"We feel they have been significantly penalized and would leave it that way."

"The players are at the forefront of our considerations on this."