The video shows the white rapper being beaten for saying the word N during the rap battle

The battle of Diss is that time when you are free to say what you want to attack your opponent, but there is still something you should keep in mind when facing your opponent. If you don't do that, chances are you end up like William wolf, a white rapper who was hit by his black opponent for saying the word N during a rap battle.

In the video that went viral, William spat in his bars surrounded by several people, "I'm not like these other battle rappers / They talk too much / They say I can't say the word N in this battle." He continued to release the words, "My nigga," and before he could finish his bars, his opponent hit him in the jaw.

Things soon went downhill, with another person trying to prevent things from getting worse than they already were. Meanwhile, William was visibly surprised by what happened.

People didn't feel bad for William, since they thought he deserved it. "People need to understand that just because your house boy doesn't check you out, it doesn't mean that someone else won't," said one, since someone was disappointed that the rapper didn't get enough punches, "I'm angry, he was the one only to throw a punch. I'm disappointed in that whole room. " Meanwhile, another commented: "I should have hit him harder hahaha." More than a thousand people accepted the user's comment by pressing the Like button.

This is not the first time William addresses the issue of the word N in his rap. Last month, he rapped about it again during his rap battle with TD Berry. "All this dark skin vs light skin s ** t / What was Brown's point in front of the Board of Education today, they discuss and kill each other for a slight difference in pigmentation?" he spit. "But I can't use the word N on the hood / Well, that's new to me."