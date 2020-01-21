The US Supreme Court UU. Allows residents of Flint, Michigan to sue for water pollution

%MINIFYHTML9691b0816b4828779f09d68f76c7510711% %MINIFYHTML9691b0816b4828779f09d68f76c7510712%

After six years and without resolution, there is now some kind of justice for the residents of Flint, Michigan. In a recent court ruling, all city residents can now officially sue for water pollution that occurred in 2014.

It's still hard to believe that after all this time, Flint, Michigan, still doesn't have clean water. The issue is hardly discussed, but in silence the United States Supreme Court recently gave residents good news. @Reuters reports that the U.S. Supreme Court has given the green light to Flint residents to file a civil rights lawsuit against the city and government officials, accusing them of allowing Flint's water supply to become contaminated with lead knowingly.

The judges of the Supreme Court of the United States rejected multiple appeals from city, state and local officials to prevent the lawsuit from moving forward. An immunity claim was also rejected because the court ruled that they violated residents' right to "bodily integrity,quot; under the United States Constitution by providing contaminated water after changing water sources in a movement. of cost reduction in 2014.

You may remember that Flint changed its public water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River to reduce costs during a financial crisis throughout the city. The corrosive water in Flint caused the leaking of lead from the pipes.

The city returned to the water of Lake Huron the following year. However, polluted river water triggered an outbreak of legionnaire's disease caused by bacteria, which killed 12 people and caused the disease of dozens of others. It is known that lead poisoning stunts children's cognitive development and exposure to it at any level is considered unsafe.

According to court records, the number of people who reported being harmed by contaminated Flint water reached more than 25,000, including more than 5,000 children under 12.

