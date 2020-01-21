The United States Supreme Court refuses to expedite Obamacare's appeal | Trump News

The Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday rejected an offer from the House of Representatives controlled by Democrats and 20 states led by Democrats to accelerate the consideration of their appeal in search of a final ruling that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, it does not violate the United States Constitution.

The brief order means that the court, even if it decides to take the case at a later date, is almost certain that it will not hear arguments or issue a ruling on its current mandate, which ends in June. The court's refusal to intervene in an accelerated manner means that the fate of Obamacare, which has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance, will remain uncertain for a prolonged period of time, at least until after the presidential elections of 3 November.

Plus:

The House of Representatives and the states, including New York and California, want the Supreme Court to hear their appeal of a December 18 ruling by the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit of the United States, based in New Orleans, that the "individual mandate,quot; of the law that required people to obtain health insurance came into conflict with the constitution.

The petitions requested the Supreme Court to hear the case quickly and issue a final ruling by the end of June.

Texas and 17 other conservative states, backed by the administration of President Donald Trump, filed a lawsuit defying the law, which was signed by former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2010 by the strenuous Republican opposition. A judge of the district court in Texas ruled in 2018 that the entire law was unconstitutional.

As part of the December appeals court ruling, the district court judge now has the task of reviewing whether the law should be revoked in its entirety or if provisions other than the individual mandate could be retained.