The UK government suffers the fourth defeat in Brexit legislation | UK news

The government of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, suffered a fourth defeat in its legislation on Brexit when members of the upper house of Parliament voted to guarantee the protection of refugee children after Brexit.

The Johnson Conservative Party won a large majority in the lower house, the House of Commons, in a December 12 election. Earlier this month, lawmakers quickly approved the necessary legislation to ratify their exit agreement with Brussels.

Plus:

But the House of Lords, where Johnson's government has no majority, made three changes to the legislation on Monday, including on the rights of citizens of the European Union after Brexit.

On Tuesday, the Lords voted between 300 and 220 to ensure that unaccompanied refugee children can continue to meet with relatives in the United Kingdom, a promise made by Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, but stripped of their legislation.

Johnson’s spokesman said the government will seek to nullify the changes made to Brexit legislation when the bill returns to the House of Commons later this week.

Earlier this week, Lord Alf Dubs, a fellow Labor Party opponent who fled to the UK as a child to escape the Nazis and proposed the change to the bill, told Al Jazeera that refugee children should not become collateral damage of Brexit talks

"I don't see any moral justification for the elimination of my amendment to the withdrawal bill. By leaving the EU, we cannot abandon our compassion and humanity," he said.