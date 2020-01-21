The true hosts Jeannie and Amanda are put in discussion before the camera!

Bradley Lamb
The Real daytime talk show is having problems with two of its hosts, according to MTO News.

We spoke with a person in the production of the program, and they affirm that the new presenter Amanda Seales and her co-host Jeannie Mai had a slight discussion about yesterday's programs.

The policy of the two ladies is very different. Amanda is a liberal democrat, who has made a name for herself against racist and sexist politics.

