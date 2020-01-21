The true hosts Jeannie and Amanda are put in discussion before the camera!

The Real daytime talk show is having problems with two of its hosts, according to MTO News.

We spoke with a person in the production of the program, and they affirm that the new presenter Amanda Seales and her co-host Jeannie Mai had a slight discussion about yesterday's programs.

The policy of the two ladies is very different. Amanda is a liberal democrat, who has made a name for herself against racist and sexist politics.

Jeannie's policy can be considered "correct,quot; or "republican." Her ex-husband Freddy is an open Republican and a strong advocate of the controversial President Donald Trump. In the past, Jeannie refused to stop organizing a Trump-owned beauty pageant, although others boycotted him for racist comments. And to tell everyone, Jeannie supported Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

And yesterday, while Amanda was discussing the abuse of blacks since the death of Martin Luther King, Jeannie tried to derail the conversation and moved away from the race.

Well, Amanda gathered Jeannie, and she knows they weren't going to divert the conversation. Look and look at Amanda's face, when Jeannie tried to change the conversation:

So what happened after this powder in the chamber?

Our snitch explained: "Amanda warned Jeannie not to try to derail the conversations of & # 39; race & # 39; she and Jeannie are having frictions."

The source told MTO News: "Amanda doesn't like Jeannie or her policy. She calls Jeannie & # 39; FOX NEWS & # 39; behind her back."