The star of & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; Briana DeJesus undergoes another breast reduction surgery in Miami

The 25-year-old MTV personality, who is no stranger to plastic surgery, hints at her Twitter followers that her 8-year-old daughter Nova helps her push the decision.

Briana DeJesus You are trying to get smaller breasts. Almost two years after she got under the knife, the "Teen mom 2"Star informed his followers of social networks that once again it will be a plastic surgery.

On Sunday, January 19, the mother of two children initially visited Twitter to announce that she is preparing for a trip to Miami. When a fan asked if she was going on vacation, she clarified that she would undergo breast reduction surgery. "Noooooo to get some uncles from Acup," said his answer.

The announcement of DeJesus caused several followers to discourage her from continuing with the surgery. One tweeted: "Girl, you have great tits! Don't change anything," while another suggested: "Lose weight and you'll get A cups, trust." One in particular, meanwhile, simply pointed out: "I am an A; it is sad."

One day after sharing her breast reduction plan, the 25-year-old shared the innocent comment of her 8-year-old daughter Nova who could play a role in her decision. "Yoooo today, Nova told me that I had to stop showing my tit and I wonder what you want to say?

In addition to breast reduction, DeJesus confirmed that she will also have another procedure to reduce her discharge. When a fan asked if she was going to "take that a little further down," the reality star simply replied: "Yupppppppp."

DeJesus was no stranger to plastic surgery. In 2016, he told Radar Online that "he would find a different breast augmentation." She explained: "I'm going to get bigger. I had a breast augmentation a few months ago. Now it's a C. I like the size they have, but I want to make it bigger." He also spilled a plan to get a Brazilian butt lift. "I like my ass now, but I just want everything to be perfect," he reasoned.

Two years later, DeJesus revealed that he had a breast lift, a tummy tuck and his back contoured by Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami. He underwent the procedure seven weeks after giving birth to his second daughter Stella. Weeks after the operation, he released a series of photos along with a note that said: "18 days after the operation! Progress! I can't wait to go to the gym next month!"