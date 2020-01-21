ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

Haiti: after the earthquake

Sebastian Walker of Al Jazeera asks why a system designed to help Haitians ended up exacerbating their misery.

A treacherous journey through the Bolivian Amazon

Bolivians are at risk of snake and insect bites that harvest Brazil nuts, as truck drivers face landslides to deliver the nuts.

The deadly air of Delhi

On World Environment Day, People and Power investigates shocking levels of air pollution in Delhi India.

Double exile: inside a prison in Verona

The story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life in Italy ended behind bars.