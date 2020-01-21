ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS
Al Jazeera Correspondent
Haiti: after the earthquake
Sebastian Walker of Al Jazeera asks why a system designed to help Haitians ended up exacerbating their misery.
Risking everything
A treacherous journey through the Bolivian Amazon
Bolivians are at risk of snake and insect bites that harvest Brazil nuts, as truck drivers face landslides to deliver the nuts.
The power of the people
The deadly air of Delhi
On World Environment Day, People and Power investigates shocking levels of air pollution in Delhi India.
Al Jazeera World
Double exile: inside a prison in Verona
The story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life in Italy ended behind bars.