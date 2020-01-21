Risking everything

A treacherous journey through the Bolivian Amazon

A treacherous journey through the Bolivian Amazon

Bolivians are at risk of snake and insect bites that harvest Brazil nuts, as truck drivers face landslides to deliver the nuts.

Latin America, Bolivia, Environment

The power of the people

The deadly air of Delhi

The deadly air of Delhi

On World Environment Day, People and Power investigates shocking levels of air pollution in Delhi India.

Pollution, India, Health

Al Jazeera World

Double exile: inside a prison in Verona

Double exile: inside a prison in Verona

The story of three men and a woman from North Africa whose dreams of a new life in Italy ended behind bars.

Prison, Italy, Immigration