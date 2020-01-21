The reconstruction of Manchester United will take time, says Burnley chief Sean Dyche | Soccer news

"It's not easy to find a way to rebalance, revitalize and readjust your squad,quot;

















Burnley's boss, Sean Dyche, feels that Manchester United has not yet returned to its best level and continues to rebuild after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure seven years ago.

The Clarets surprised Leicester on Sunday and traveled to Old Trafford on Wednesday night to face United, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool last time.

Burnley is seven points behind the fifth place after 23 games, and a second consecutive victory in the Premier League could push them to the top half if other results go their way.

When asked about his thoughts on United, who beat Burnley earlier this season, Sean Dyche said: "I think they are in some form of transition."

FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's victory against Leicester in the Premier League.

"It's interesting to see that even with the best clubs, they have these remodeling and changing things spells. It was a great transition from Sir Alex (Ferguson) to now and that is still happening."

"It is not an easy task, even at their level with their finances and power to attract players. It is not easy to find a way to rebalance, revitalize and readjust your squad."

"Their demand is to be right on top. They are currently not there, but they have shown signs of being a good team, so it will still be a difficult task for Old Trafford."

Burnley's manager, Sean Dyche, confirms that attacker Ashley Barnes underwent surgery for a persistent hernia problem, but has not set a timetable for his return.

Burnley heads to the game without Ashley Barnes after a hernia operation, but hinted at a return for midfielder Johann Gudmundsson.

"Johann (Gudmundsson) had a good morning, I will find out more today, but he has the opportunity to return," Dyche said.

"I certainly hope that by the weekend I can realize some capacity, and tomorrow you have the opportunity to think at least, or be close to that."

& # 39; Papa will only improve & # 39;

The Burnley manager will expect another outstanding presentation from Nick Pope, who impressed with his performance over the weekend.

Burnley got a 2-1 victory against Leicester to break a streak of five consecutive losses with the goalkeeper playing a leading role, saving a penalty of Jamie Vardy with the score of 1-1.

"He is still learning, he is still improving. For a big guy he is sharp, especially his structure, he can move quickly and he is agile," Dyche added.

"I think he is in a very good place at the moment and continues to improve."

"He continues to act and continues to become a mature archer,quot;