The queen almost stripped Harry and Meghan of Duke, Duchess Titles: Report

It's been three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They will no longer use their RHS titles. But he did Queen Elizabeth II Have you ever considered stripping the couple of their titles of duke and duchess too?

If he Afternoon standardThe report is true, Your Majesty may have contemplated the option. The newspaper reported that La Reina considered allowing her grandson to be referred to as the minor title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called Countess.

"The Sussex title is one of the former royal ducats that were given before his wedding with Meghan, along with other titles," a source told the publication. "Eliminating it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level."

However the Afternoon standard He also reported that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince carlos I wanted to appear "mean." Then, the royalty allegedly decided that banning Harry and Meghan from using their RHS titles for public or commercial purposes was enough.

Although, there has been no news from Buckingham Palace about the report.