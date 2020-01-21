The queen almost stripped Harry and Meghan of Duke, Duchess Titles: Report

It's been three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry Y Meghan markle They will no longer use their RHS titles. But he did Queen Elizabeth II Have you ever considered stripping the couple of their titles of duke and duchess too?
If he Afternoon standardThe report is true, Your Majesty may have contemplated the option. The newspaper reported that La Reina considered allowing her grandson to be referred to as the minor title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called Countess.
"The Sussex title is one of the former royal ducats that were given before his wedding with Meghan, along with other titles," a source told the publication. "Eliminating it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level."
However the Afternoon standard He also reported that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince carlos I wanted to appear "mean." Then, the royalty allegedly decided that banning Harry and Meghan from using their RHS titles for public or commercial purposes was enough.
Although, there has been no news from Buckingham Palace about the report.
The loss of Harry and Meghan's HRH title came less than two weeks after the couple announced their plans to retire as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to His Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," said part of a statement from Buckingham Palace. "As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are required to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties. With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their privacy sponsorships and associations Although they cannot formally represent The Queen, the Sussexs have made it clear that everything they do will continue to defend His Majesty's values.The Sussex will not use their RHS titles since they are no longer active members of the Royal Family The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse Sovereign Grant for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain his family home in the United Kingdom. "
Harry talked about the main news during a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale.
"The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something that I made lightly," he said in a moment. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."
Harry recently returned to Canada to join Meghan and her son, Archie harrison. The two have been in Canada for the past few weeks, while Harry had been in the United Kingdom discovering his family's next steps.