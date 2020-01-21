The police are looking for a teenage boy who choked Twerking GF live!

A 19-year-old boy may be in trouble with the law, for suffocating his girlfriend while on Instagram Live.

Here is the graphic video of the alleged strangulation.

The teenager, who is from Dallas, TX, decided to create a video for his friends on social networks. He had a friend twerking on him, while he grabbed her by the neck and squeezed her.

But the teenager went overboard and he squeezed her throat so hard that she lost consciousness. The teenager said on IG Live that everything was an accident, but the spectators were not so sure and contacted the Dallas police department regarding this incident.

