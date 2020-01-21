The NBA is willing to help Delonte West after a video of brutal attack surfaces

Former NBA star Delonte West is recovering from an attack, former agent Aaron Goodwin told TMZ Sports.

Goodwin confirmed to the media that West is the man seen in a couple of videos that appeared on Monday. A video shows an interview with an inconsistent west, who is clearly upset after the attack. The video has more than 7 million views on Twitter, as NBA fans and players shared their concerns.

Warning: The video contains explicit language

A separate video shows the attack itself. Although you cannot directly see the abuse, you can say that the attacker is trampling West's head on the ground.

Warning: The video contains disturbing images

Apparently, Delonte West was hit on the street this morning. I went to school with him and it's crazy to see how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 – Measha⚡️ (@ N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

The person who shared the video said they didn't shoot it themselves, adding that the person called the police to help.

"I was not in a position to break a fight between adult men." she said about the video. "I agree that someone should have stopped to help, but it is also dangerous."

Goodwin said TMZ Sports West has "a support system around him, but his close friends and family need more help." The media also reported that the NBA offered to help their former player after these videos.

As the video continued to spread, several athletes and fans expressed concern. Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant said he would be willing to help.

I see a lot of silly comments in which people make fun of Delonte West … this is not a matter of joke … I will find out how I can help you … you need to be in rehab or something. … – Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

Former NBA player Jameer Nelson also posted a long response to the disturbing videos.

Phil Martelli, who used to train West at the university in Saint Joseph & # 39; s, shared Nelson's statement and additional: "In the last hours, I have talked to many who are willing to help. Please read and embrace Jameer's wisdom. We are approaching our basketball network to get the professional help that Delonte needs. This is very painful." .

. @twitter need to tear down that video of #DelonteWest .. people who make ignorant comments on social networks make everyone's life feel like a video game. This is real life and a very serious problem. It could affect you. Remember the man with a family you are commenting on. pic.twitter.com/OGvOleWpSN – Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) January 21, 2020

West played eight seasons in the NBA, spending time on four different teams. He also played in two teams in the Chinese Basketball Association. His last professional experience was with Texas Legends of the G-League.