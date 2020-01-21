The murder rate in Mexico reaches a record in 2019 | News from Mexico

A record nearly 35,000 people were killed in Mexico in 2019, according to official data, while President Andrés Manuel López Obrador struggled to control violent crimes in his first year in office.

A report published by the Ministry of Public Security on Monday showed that there was a total of 34,582 murders last year, an increase of 2.5 percent since 2018, when There were 33,743 victims.

It was the highest rate since 1997, the first year for which there is an official record.

The 2019 rate is equivalent to an average of 95 murders per day in Mexico, a country that has been plagued with violence since 2006, when the government deployed the military to wage the so-called war on drugs.

Since then, almost 275,000 people have been killed in Mexico, according to official figures that do not specify how many of the cases are related to organized crime.

June had the highest murder rate in 2019, with 2,993 victims.

Separate figures from the Ministry of Security that use an older methodology that refers to the number of homicide investigations showed an increase to 29,401 last year from 29,100 in 2018.

On December 1, the same day that López Obrador celebrated his first anniversary in office, the Latin American nation suffered its worst day of violence with 127 people killed.

For years, Mexico has struggled with violence, as consecutive governments fought against brutal drug cartels, often eliminating their leaders, which has resulted in gang fragmentation and fierce internal struggle.

López Obrador assumed the presidency in December 2018 and promised to pacify the country with a less conflicting security approach, but violence has continued to increase.

To address the problem, Mexican authorities presented a proposal last week to politicians to review the criminal justice system, paving the way for the Senate to adopt the plan next month that could facilitate security cooperation with the United States.

According to a draft criminal justice reform reviewed by the Reuters news agency, the plan would allow private communications to be used as evidence and limit legal challenges to avoid delays in extradition of criminal suspects, many of whom are targeted. To united states.

Mexican attorney general Alejandro Gertz told senators that the plan would attack entrenched corruption and impunity, as well as the roots of criminal activity.

But concerns about the president's strategy have increased, which he says still needs time, after two major crises in recent months.

Critics criticized the government as weak in October when it ordered security forces to release the captured son of convicted boss Joaquín "El Chapo,quot; Guzmán, under pressure from cartel henchmen in the northern city of Culiacán.

Then, in early November, three mothers and six children were killed by suspected cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, which caused outrage and repulsion in the country and abroad.