The most daring fashion looks of the Grammy Awards of all time

When it comes to bold fashion, can anyone beat J.Lo this year in the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Jennifer LopezHe wore a green Versace dress for the 2000 ceremony, and was even more risky for his time. Last year, the singer and actress recreated the look, wearing an even sexier version, not really, in one of the designer's fashion shows and looked better than ever.

Lady Gaga, Virgin, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Y Lil & # 39; Kim they are more stars that have drawn attention on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards with their eclectic appearance. While the stars are known for their wild styles, and there was a particular year in which Gaga devised a fashion plan and a ticket!

Gaga is expected to attend the Grammy 2020, as she is nominated for three awards for her music in the successful remake A star has been born. Madonna is also nominated for an award, for the best remixed recording, and Cardi and her husband Make up for He received a nod for his song "Clout."