The most daring fashion looks of the Grammy Awards of all time

When it comes to bold fashion, can anyone beat J.Lo this year in the 2020 Grammy Awards?
Jennifer LopezHe wore a green Versace dress for the 2000 ceremony, and was even more risky for his time. Last year, the singer and actress recreated the look, wearing an even sexier version, not really, in one of the designer's fashion shows and looked better than ever.
Lady Gaga, Virgin, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Y Lil & # 39; Kim they are more stars that have drawn attention on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards with their eclectic appearance. While the stars are known for their wild styles, and there was a particular year in which Gaga devised a fashion plan and a ticket!
Gaga is expected to attend the Grammy 2020, as she is nominated for three awards for her music in the successful remake A star has been born. Madonna is also nominated for an award, for the best remixed recording, and Cardi and her husband Make up for He received a nod for his song "Clout."
Look at the most daring Grammy looks of all time:
CHARBONNEAU / BEI / BEI / Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez
But the Grammy fashion queen has to be J.Lo, who captivated with this bold green Versace dress at 2000 Grammy. In 2019, she wore an updated version of the now iconic dress at the brand's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, and later while she was a hostess. SNL.
fake images
Virgin
OG Queen of Pop did not leave bold fashion in the 2015 Grammys.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Lady Gaga
The singer always makes a statement with her red carpet appearance, but this one was particularly unique: she arrived at the 2011 Grammy … inside an egg.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Rihanna
The singer drew attention with this pink dress by Giambattista Valli Couture.
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Cardi B
The rapper showed the vibrations of "The Birth of Venus,quot; by Sandro Botticelli with the autumn dress of Thierry Mugler 1995 Couture that she used for the 2019 Grammy.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
CEE Lo Green
The singer brought out his golden alter ego Gnarly Davidson for the 2017 Grammys.
Tammie Arroyo / Getty Images
Annie Lennox
The singer attended the 1995 Grammys … as Minnie Mouse.
Jeff Vespa / WireImage
Nicki Minaj
The hip-hop star made a religious statement in the Grammy 2012.
fake images
Lil kim
It is not a purple nipple cover, but the artist drew attention in the 2002 Grammys with this burning appearance.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Janelle Monáe
Singer Janelle Monae wears a Jean Paul Gaultier costume for the 2016 Grammys.
