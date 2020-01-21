The Masked Singer presents the turtle and a new promotion for season 3

The masked singer The second season may be over, but the third is already on its way.

ME! News has its first look not only at a new promotion for the third season, but also at one of the new costumes. World, meet Turtle.

Turtle doesn't seem to be of the Teenage Mutant Ninja variety, but it definitely looks pretty hard. Look at those peaks! And all that leather! The Turtle is definitely not a masked singer to mess with, but we'll have to wait to see if he can really sing.

You can take a look at a good selection of costumes in the exclusive promotion below, with a "Who Can It Be Now,quot; version of "Masks At Work,quot;. The promotion features appearances of Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Llama, Robot and one that looks like a tiger, who flosses?