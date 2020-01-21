The late blockade ignites a massive fight in Kansas's victory over the state of Kansas

The college basketball conference game reveals some of the fiercest rivalries in the sport, and Tuesday night was no exception for the 12 great enemies of Kansas and Kansas State.

The Jayhawks were on their way to a comfortable home conference victory before the final moments of the game went awry.

With Kansas up 81-59, K-State guard DaJuan Gordon took the ball from KU's Silvio De Sousa, who was trying to dribble the last seconds of the clock. Gordon proceeded to run across the field for a last-second tray attempt and, instead, was heavily crushed by De Sousa.

From there, De Sousa leaned in Gordon's direction to exchange words, which immediately provoked a chaotic fight. The full clip of the fight is below.

Kansas State vs. Kansas ends in a massive fight.pic.twitter.com/nq5XdmMnp1

The banks of both teams cleared with shoves and blows thrown behind the hoop. De Sousa even had a chair tilted over his head before being snatched from behind.

Here is another angle of chaos.

"Well, obviously it's a shame," Kansas coach Bill Self said after the game. "It's not something to be proud of. What happened showed no signs of hardness."

Tuesday night was not the first instance of last-second controversy at Allen Fieldhouse this season. In November, Monmouth's guard, George Papas, also attempted a similar sequence of stealing and scoring with his team with 55 points and received a technical foul for mocking.