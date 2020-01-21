The La Anthony Showers Husband Carmelo Anthony with praise in a new interview confirming that their romance is getting stronger again

It has been a difficult road for La La Anthony and her husband, Carmelo, but according to a recent interview, everything seems to be going well as silk.

the Power the actress was recently interviewed by Fashion, where he talked about various personal issues, including motherhood, his difficulties to succeed as an actress, and everything related to raising a preteen who is now dating.

In the chat conversation, he took the opportunity to praise the basketball star by explaining that he is a great father to his son, Kiyan.

The beautiful part-time model and reality star confessed: “Without a doubt, the father of the year award goes to Carmelo Anthony. He is so supportive: this man flies from coast to coast just to sit in a violin concert for 10 minutes. In no way am I a single mother, because I could not raise my son without him. Both are super relaxed. But Kiyan is also quite shy and quiet. I worry because I don't want everything inside; I want him to feel that he can talk about everything. I also want you to be careful because some children want to be your friends for the wrong reasons. We had to make him understand that, which has been interesting. "

La continued talking about the girl in her eyes, her only daughter, Kiyan, saying: “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the toughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

The businesswoman also talked about how her mother inspired her to hurry at an early age: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That's why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be in ruin, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

La La is forging its own lane in the world of entertainment.

