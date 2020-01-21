The Jonas Brothers get drunk and write songs rated X in a new video

If you've ever dreamed of drinking a day with him Jonas brothers, keep dreaming.
Maybe one day you will be as lucky as Seth Meyers, his brother, Josh Meyers, Jack McBrayer and probably some of his close friends and family. While close friends and the brothers' family were not present, the men mentioned above, Seth, Josh and Jack, were.
Together, the group of elites surrendered to a strange mixture of spirits and persecutors, including, among others, Nick Jonas& # 39; tequila Villa One: this video of Late night with seth meyers It was not # sponsored, but there are many mentions of the liquor slogan, which is: "Life as it should be." Do with that what you want.
To begin the video, the men almost drank a glass of mason beer. Then, they sucked a literal bottle full of Kahlua, Hi-C juice and pink, all made in honor of the babies of the families. For the middle brothers they didn't explain exactly the cocktail mix, because in Seth's words: "It doesn't matter if we ruin them, we have two more."
For one of the parts of the drinking game video, Seth tested Jonas's knowledge about famous brothers. Surprisingly, musicians remember who the Wright and Menéndez brothers are, but their knowledge of the Marx brothers is quite murky.
As the video progresses, the group of celebrities gets drunk more and more, as happens when they drink a lot. Jack McBrayer seems particularly affected, as he can only find the title "Hair,quot; for a game about hair.
Last but not least, the brothers and Jack McBrayer separated to write a song in five minutes. For the most part, Josh's song, Seth and Jack isn't that bad, but it doesn't compare to the Jonas Brothers song about having sex in a certain numerical position. It's something that needs to be heard, but if you have little time, all you need to know is something like "Let me lick your toes / I want to blow your nose".
To hear it for yourself, watch the video above!
(E! And NBC are members of the NBCUniversal family).