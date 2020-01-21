The hairstyle of Colin Farrell and the hint of the mustache in different penguins look for & # 39; The Batman & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML31b487862217028ee2749601f19eee5012% %MINIFYHTML31b487862217028ee2749601f19eee5013%

Instead of a bald head and a shaved face, the actor of & # 39; Fantastic animals and where to find them & # 39; Silver hair and facial hair wiggle when seen in Los Angeles.

Colin Farrell& # 39; s The Penguin is about to get a major twist from the character's previous incarnations. Unlike the original representation in the comics and Danny DeVitoThe version of the villain character, the "Dumbo"version of the star in"The batman"It is likely to become more hairy.

While Warner Bros. Pictures has not published any official photo of the next film, some leaked photos of the set have featured glimpses of Farrell and Robert PattinsonThe character of the superhero movie. Now, a closer and clearer look at the Irish actor has landed online, showing his physical transformation for the role of villain.

On Friday, January 17, the 43-year-old man was seen in Los Angeles for coffee. Holding two cups of Starbucks, he brushed his silver hair and mustache while staying warm in a dark gray T-shirt, a black jacket, Adidas sweatpants and khaki shoes.

While he did not appear on the set of "The Batman" at that time, it is believed that his freshly dyed hair and facial hair are for his role as Penguin, as he is currently filming the film directed by Matt Reeves.

Farrell's appearance is an important change in the character's previous interpretations. In the comics and in the 1992 live action movie "Batman Returns," Oswald Cobblepot's alter ego always sports a bald head and a shaved face. The character is also known for his favorite weapon, an umbrella, which Farrell's version will probably still keep in the next movie.

"The Batman" will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne (Pattinson) than in previous films. Reeves previously shared his vision for the new Batman movie: "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the movies." He added: "I would love it to be one in which when we embark on the journey of locating criminals and trying to solve a crime, it will allow your character to have a bow so he can go through a transformation." "

The main photography began earlier this month, with Zoe Kravitz Join the cast as Catwoman. Paul Dano is used to play the villain of Batman, The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright it is said that he plays James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard It has a mysterious role, and fans speculate that it could play district attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on June 25, 2021.