The game intervenes after children selling candy are bothered by the police

The rapper gives money to children who are being bullied by cops after someone reports that children are trying to get money fast.

The game He came to the rescue of some boys trying to hurry. On Sunday night, January 19, Compton rapper helped a group of children avoid problems with the police by selling candy on the sidewalk.

The 40-year-old star was leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant when she saw children harassed by police. It was then that the success creator "Hate or love" intervened. He gave them enough money to cover the amount of candy they were selling and allowed them to keep the candy before sending them home.

In an interview with TMZ, The Game explained the situation: "We have children here who sell candy, you have the children in blue who are trying to do their job, and you have me who is giving jewelry to young people."

He also shared some tips with the children, which he said sounded something like: "If you are going to sell candy at night, there is a way to do it. We don't want the boys in blue to hit you." I want you to go home with your empty basket. "

According to the site, another business in the area called the police and denounced the children for trying to get some quick money by requesting cash near their establishment.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was going to explain more when his fellow rapper Freddie Gibbs He interrupted the interview to complain that the "boys in the blue" are always with him too.

While The Game has done good deeds with children, it is not so kind to its fellow rappers that they often move from one relationship to another. In a January 15 tweet, he wrote: "N *** as here exchanging girlfriends as baseball cards * cough *".

Although he did not mention a name, many believed that his tweet was aimed at Future, who has been flaunting her new romance with Lori Harvey. One commented on The Game's message, "S ** t before Future, Puff snatched Justin & # 39; Harvey Baton & # 39; from them. These are ** fucked up."