The former star of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; Meghan Edmond King says that husband Jim ran away with a woman they had a threesome with!

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds says her separated husband, Jim Edmonds, continued a long affair with a woman they had a threesome with.

"We were just getting married, and I knew that [Jim] had that bad boy past, and we were just married and we were trying to have fun. I wanted to have a threesome, and I thought about it and thought," Ok, maybe , yes, of course. So, we decided to make a trio, a consensus and adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very happy with her, "he said in his Intimate Knowledge podcast.

But according to Meghan, things got weird between Meghan and her friend, and the red flags began to rise. Then he says he discovered that Jim attended a party with the woman, and his suspicions were confirmed:

"She confirmed it to me when she went shopping with her credit card to a very expensive store, and told all the people that her boyfriend [Jim] would take her to Cabo tomorrow, and here is her credit card so she can buy clothes face, "said Meghan. continued. "So, they're in Cabo right now, this girl, who I thought was my friend."

Jim had denied Meghan's new claims.

"I'm tired of advertising lies," the former St. Louis Cardinals star told Us Weekly.

"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and I decided to bring an appointment. There is no adventure here. It has been a plus for the weekend," Jim told us. "The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. They have not spoken in more than three years.

"As for the trios, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan," he continued. "Recently, I learned that she continued with some of these women without me being present. Wouldn't that be a trap?"

Jim confirmed that both he and Meghan had filed for divorce before adding: "How can you have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when you don't have any?"