The Florida Panthers will organize the NHL 2021 All-Star Game, according to reports

The NHL All-Star Game returns to the state of the sun.

According to multiple reports, the Florida Panthers have been selected to organize the 2021 edition of the annual NHL mid-season showcase. It will be the second time that the All-Star Game will take place in Sunrise, Florida, with the Panthers also organized in 2003.

The Tampa Bay Lightning has hosted twice (1999, 2018), which makes next year's event the fourth time the state of Florida welcomes the star-filled affair. Tampa is also organizing Super Bowl 55, and if NHL schedules the 2021 edition the weekend before next year's NFL championship, it means that the two main events will take place consecutively in nearby Florida cities.

The league is expected to officially announce the Panthers' successful offer at the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis, which begins Friday.

In addition to the 2003 All-Star Game, the Panthers also organized the drafts of the 2001 and 2015 NHL.