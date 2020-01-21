The fight against inequality begins in the streets, not in Davos | Inequality

Let's face it, the World Economic Forum (EMF) that will take place in Davos this month will not solve the inequality crisis because its participants, the ultra rich and powerful 1 percent, are the main beneficiaries of the system that ravages the planet and discards 99 percent.

We do not need to look far to know how inequality harms us all. Globally, inequality ruins the lives of the majority of the world's population, while the wealth of the richest people continues to increase. We are really living in a crisis of inequality.

In the United States, while the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, complains that he doesn't know how to spend his vast wealth and talks about colonizing the moon, his Amazon company had a $ 129 million tax refund in addition to paying zero federal income tax in 2019. With most Americans struggling from check to check, this drains money that could have been spent on social services, medical care and education. And this tax refund certainly does not guarantee Amazon employees Have a salary and decent conditions.

The climatic emergency shows us the problem of inequality to a large extent: we are sacrificing the lives of millions of people, mainly the poorest and those living in developing countries, so that the big polluting companies continue their plundering of our planet. While Australia burns and Indonesia struggles with historical floods, its governments fight to deny science and defend the fossil fuel industry.

Our societies have their roots in patriarchy, racism and many other forms of discrimination. Women, especially women of color., they are the most affected by the growing inequality: they are the workers with the most precarious employment, they are the ones that suffer the most cuts in public services, and a large part of their work, paid and unpaid, is not recognized or rewarded. Our democracies are corroding as power and wealth are concentrated in less and less hands.

While it is easier to think that the increasing wealth of elites, patriarchy, racism and climate emergencies are separate problems that we must solve independently, the truth is that they all come from the neoliberal economic system that is manipulated by and for the 1 percent Inequality is not just a flaw in the system, it is the core of its design.

The elite's unlimited greed for wealth and power is making a dent in the planet and in humanity itself. Human rights will not survive if inequality continues without diminishing.

Many journalists and commentators called 2019 the "year of protest." We saw a wave of protest actions by people most affected by inequality on a daily basis, as well as a growing climate justice movement.

Collectively, people protest and write a new story where our future will not be at stake. Different problems provided a turning point. In Chile, mass protests were caused by an increase in the prices of subway fares. In France, it was the increase in fuel prices. In Lebanon, it was a new WhatsApp tax.

Around the world, young people took to the streets to save the planet from catastrophic climate change because previous generations did not. But these protests also spread throughout society as people connected their complaints with the fact that change must be systemic, not just minor reforms.

And if someone thought that the energy and demands of 2019 would end in this new decade, they were wrong. This January, when the bottles of champagne explode in Davos, massive street mobilization is expected in more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the Philippines, Zambia, Kenya, India, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, South Africa and Mexico. The coordinated global protest will see various movements that will rise against the root causes of inequality.

The solutions to inequality and the other crises it generates will not come from the icy mountains of Davos, but from the warm and crowded streets of Santiago, Beirut and Manilla. We will go out with our demands for better social services, climate justice, minimum vital wages, protection of our democracy, LGBTQIA + rights, gender equality and economic justice. And yes, we are asking for more taxes for people like Jeff Bezos. It is time to bill billionaires for all the chaos and destruction that their quest for infinite wealth has caused.

When the rich at least some of them, we are asking that your wealth be taxed more, we know that inequality is out of control. The goodwill of the ultra-rich may seem like good news, but inequality will not be resolved by the richest and most powerful people. And it would be naive to think that the promises of governments and global institutions and the promises of charity of the ultra-rich will bring us out of this crisis. And that's what the EMF is about. In fact, on its 50th anniversary, the WEF is the epitome of duplicity. Your time is up.

The change will be won in the streets. Now we are seeing a rebalancing of power initiated by people. The great protests of 2019 provided an inspiration and a backdrop for the actions we will take for this new year and the rest of the decade.

People unite and act quickly and urgently, presenting their solutions to the crisis. Now we understand that the problems we face in our societies around the world have their origin in the same problem we face worldwide: inequality. We are joining arms to create a progressive future where our lives will not be ruled out for the benefit of those in power.

The era of false solutions to inequality is over. Now we tell our leaders: listen to the demands of the streets, not the elites.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.