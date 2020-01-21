The Court of Appeals brought down Harvey Weinstein's offer to move the rape trial out of New York

Wenn

Appeals court officials have rejected Harvey Weinstein's last-minute motion to take his trial for rape in New York City.

The lawyers of the producer in disgrace have repeatedly argued that his client is unlikely to receive a fair trial in Manhattan due to the intense press coverage surrounding the case, while also claiming that the constant presence of protesters who criticized Weinstein out of court had turned the process into a "means of communication." and entertainment circus. "

The request was recently rejected by Judge James Burke, but the defense team refused to give up and took the discussion to a panel of state appellate judges last week (ends January 17).

However, the appeals court officials decided against the motion in a brief ruling on Tuesday, January 21.

The news paves the way for opening statements to be delivered, as planned, in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to alleged incidents with two separated women in 2006 and 2013. He maintains that all sexual contact was agreed upon.

Meanwhile, his lawyers have been banned from using "dozens and dozens and dozens of love emails" addressed to Weinstein by his accusers to discredit witnesses, who allegedly "boasted" of their sexual relations with the producer of "Pulp Fiction. "

Judge Burke refused to allow real emails to appear in an initial argument presentation amid concerns about how correspondence will be used once it is made public, but agreed to allow references to its "content and substance."

The trial will be heard by a jury of seven men and five women, and is expected to last until March.

If convicted, Weinstein, 67, faces life behind bars.