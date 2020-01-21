The Celtic chief Neil Lennon closes the conversation about the disappearance of Hoops | Soccer news

















0:47



Neil Lennon responds to suggestions of a Celtic disappearance

Neil Lennon responds to suggestions of a Celtic disappearance

Neil Lennon says that any conversation about a Celtic death is premature and remains positive as he looks towards the second half of the season.

In their last Scottish Premier League match, Celtic lost 2-1 in the Old Firm game and allowed the Rangers to move to two points of the league leaders.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic Live

When asked about the idea of ​​a possible change of guard, manager Lennon said: "I think it is very premature, yes.

"Looking at the league table, I think we still have the top of the league even though they have a game in hand."

"I can't control what others think. Sometimes this is expected to be due to defeat, but over the years it has been shown that many people are wrong."

Lennon also hastened to point out the experience in his squad and how that can play a role in the rest of the season.

0:38 Lennon provides an update on the Ismaili Soro agreement Lennon provides an update on the Ismaili Soro agreement

"I think that experience could be useful, although each season is different," Lennon said before Wednesday's trip to Kilmarnock, live. Sky Sports Football

"We have a good core of players there who are winners and don't want to give up anything, so the second half of the season should be exciting."

& # 39; Kilmarnock hard nut to break & # 39;

The head of Hoops believes that the next Kilmarnock opponents can return to their best level after the dismissal of Angelo Alessio.

"We know they are a hard nut to crack, and we know they are organized," he said. "In Rugby Park, particularly last season, they had a good record against most teams."

"I think they will return to the way they played with Steve (Clarke) and make our lives difficult. But we have some very good players and a very good intention to attack."

League leaders will not have defender Hatem Abd Elhamed for Wednesday's game, however, Lennon shared positive news about the injury.

"A scan was made, so the injury is not as serious as what we first thought. I don't know how long it lasted, but not as long as we thought."

Lennon on the Soro agreement: "I hope not so much,quot;

Lennon confirmed that Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv midfielder Ismaili Soro will undergo a medical examination in Israel before a possible transfer to Celtic, but is awaiting confirmation of a work permit.

"He's doing his medical exams at the moment, so that takes a day or two," Lennon said. "It is governed by the Israeli FA, so it is a daily task to do medical exams, so that is under way at the moment."

When asked how long the paperwork could take, Lennon said: "I don't know, I hope not so much. Maybe a few days and we can take it here and make it break."