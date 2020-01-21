The career of NBA player Chandler Parsons in danger after a car accident leaves him with permanent injuries

%MINIFYHTML779d0549249bd62fde3fe2bb0037162612% %MINIFYHTML779d0549249bd62fde3fe2bb0037162613%

The Atlanta Hawks striker suffers a traumatic brain injury, herniated disc and a torn labrum after being involved in a three-car accident caused by an alleged drunk driver last week.

Chandler ParsonsThe career as a professional basketball player may be interrupted after a recent car accident. In a statement issued on Monday, January 20, attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis said the car accident left the NBA star "seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete."

Initially it was believed that the injuries he suffered from the incident were not so serious, but it turns out that "he suffered multiple serious and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, herniated disc and a tear of the labrum."

"Chandler was seriously injured in this accident, which should never have happened," lawyers said. "Chandler was in maximum physical condition at the time of the accident. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to play again is unclear."

The lawyers continued with the statement, "Chandler is having a hard time accepting the consequences of the defendant's reckless conduct on the road. Our focus now is to help him recover completely, while also working to hold all responsible parties fully responsible."

On Wednesday, January 15, Chandler's car was struck by another driver, who was arrested and accused of driving under the influence. According to the Brookhaven, Georgia police department, the 31-year-old athlete's vehicle was crossing an intersection when his car was hit. The driver who caused the accident was unconscious behind the wheel when the police arrived.

Chandler told police he had back, neck and head injuries, but he didn't want to be transported to a hospital. The Atlanta Hawks later said in a statement that "after a medical evaluation at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Parsons was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash."

After the car accident, Chandler did not travel with the team to San Antonio, Texas, on Friday for his match against the Spurs.

A third driver, whose car was also involved in the accident, also refused transportation to a hospital.