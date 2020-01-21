The Black Jack Brigade of the US Army UU. He will go to Hohenfels, Germany, for Combined Resolution XIII

The next exercise of Combined Resolution XIII will involve some 5,000 service members from 21 allied and associated nations.

Combined Resolution XIII is a biannual exercise led by the Training Command of the 7th European Army and the US Army. UU. Intended to evaluate and certify the preparation and interoperability of the US Forces. UU. Mobilized to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.

The main participating units include soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (the "Black Jack Brigade,quot;) and 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Fort Armored Brigade Combat Team (Mustangs) Hood.

Currently, the convoys of the Black Jack Brigade to the Hohenfels Training Area for Combined Resolution XIII.

Combined Resolution XIII is a continuous joint effort to develop preparedness and interoperability, promote regional stability and improve allied and associated relations.