The best draft pick, Zion Williamson, will debut in the NBA with New Orleans Pelicans in the Spurs game

%MINIFYHTML5d99899e61c029de83d38d30d51816e311% %MINIFYHTML5d99899e61c029de83d38d30d51816e312%

Zion Williamson said he "wanted to hit a wall or kick chairs,quot; during his time off due to a knee injury. However, the No. 1 overall pick will finally make its NBA debut on Wednesday, which means that furniture in New Orleans should be safe at the moment.

The 19-year-old Pelicans striker is expected to play against the Spurs, with several reports saying he will be in the top five.

%MINIFYHTML5d99899e61c029de83d38d30d51816e313% %MINIFYHTML5d99899e61c029de83d38d30d51816e314%

Williamson has fully recovered from the meniscus tear he suffered before the season began. That hit happened in October, delaying a player who had impressed in the preseason.

"It was frustrating not being able to move your body the way you want, not making any athletic movement," Williamson said of his time on the shelf. "It was difficult, especially since I was 19 and I had not played my first NBA game. It was difficult, but I fought."

MORE: NBA community seeks help for Delonte West

Williamson can make the transitions softer, or he could take the youngsters a little later to tune into the rhythm of the game. Given his preseason performances, the first option seems more likely.

When asked how good it could be, Williamson told reporters: "Should I determine that? My plan is to go out and contribute where the coach needs me."

He hopes to provide capable support for Brandon Ingram, who is scoring 25.6 points per game this season, and develop chemistry with the ball handlers Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball.

Born in Salisbury, North Carolina, Williamson said it seemed that the people of New Orleans "had adopted me a little." Now you have the opportunity to reward the city with a couple of electrical final months for the 2019-20 season.

"It has been great. The city is beautiful, people are also beautiful. They welcome me," Williamson said. "They show love everywhere I go and they tell me they can't wait for me to come back."