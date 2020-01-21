The analysis is said to link Bezos phone hacking to the Saudi leader's account

SEATTLE – A forensic analysis of Jeff Bezos's cell phone found with "medium to high confidence,quot; that the Amazon chief's device was hacked after receiving a video of a WhatsApp account that reportedly belonged to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Saudi Arabia, according to a person familiar with the investigation ordered by Bezos.
After Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, obtained the video through the WhatsApp messaging platform in 2018, his phone began sending unusually large volumes of data, said the person, who refused to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the import.
The person said investigators believed that Prince Mohammed was used as a conduit because the message would not raise suspicion if it came from him.
The New York Times was unable to independently verify the findings of the forensic investigation, completed on behalf of Mr. Bezos by Anthony Ferrante at the FTI Consulting commercial advisory firm.
After the the results were reported by The Guardian and The Financial Times, the Saudi Arabian Embassy denied that the Saudi government was involved.
"Recent media reports suggesting that the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos's phone are absurd," said the Saudi Arabian Embassy. said On twitter. "We request an investigation into these claims so that we can have all the facts."
Bezos security consultant Gavin de Becker had previously accused the Saudi government of hacking Bezos's phone, saying that Saudi authorities attacked Bezos because he owned The Washington Post. The Post has aggressively reported on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, one of its columnists, who was critical of the Saudi government. The Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Prince Mohammed ordered the murder.
Two United Nations experts plan to issue a public statement on Wednesday morning "addressing serious accusations,quot; that Mr. Bezos was hacked upon receiving a WhatsApp message, "reportedly from an account belonging to the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, "one of the experts, Agnes Callamard, said in an email.
Ms. Callamard, a specialist in extrajudicial executions, has been investigating the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, and David Kaye, an expert in human rights law, has been collecting information on press freedom violations.
Amazon and Mr. de Becker declined to comment. William Isaacson, Mr. Bezos's lawyer at Boies Schiller Flexner, declined to comment beyond saying that Mr. Bezos was cooperating with the ongoing investigations. Ferrante declined to comment through an FTI spokesperson.
"All the work of the FTI Consulting client is confidential," said Matt Bashalany, a spokesman for FTI, in a statement. "We do not comment, confirm or deny customer commitments or possible commitments."
Questions about who had access to Mr. Bezos's phone erupted a year ago, after The National Enquirer reported that the technology executive was romantically involved with Lauren Sánchez, a former television presenter. At that time, The Enquirer posted photos of the couple together, as well as intimate text messages.
Later, Bezos published emails from American Media, the parent company of The National Enquirer, which he claimed amounted to "extortion and blackmail. ” He suggested that the leaks of photos and details of his private life could have been politically motivated to damage him due to his ownership of The Post.
In March, Mr. de Becker accused the Saudi government of hacking Mr. Bezos's phone. In an opinion article in The Daily Beast, Mr. de Becker wrote that his "investigators and several experts concluded with great confidence,quot; that the Saudis obtained private information from Mr. Bezos' phone and gave the evidence that they had discovered. enforcement authorities.
Mr. de Becker did not detail specific evidence they discovered, nor did it detail whether the leaked information was published by The Enquirer. The US media denied any Saudi participation, saying that Ms. Sánchez's brother was the only source of the newspaper.
Karen Weise reported from Seattle and Matthew Rosenberg from Washington. Rick Gladstone contributed reporting from New York.
