The analysis is said to link Bezos phone hacking to the Saudi leader's account

SEATTLE – A forensic analysis of Jeff Bezos's cell phone found with "medium to high confidence,quot; that the Amazon chief's device was hacked after receiving a video of a WhatsApp account that reportedly belonged to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Saudi Arabia, according to a person familiar with the investigation ordered by Bezos.

After Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, obtained the video through the WhatsApp messaging platform in 2018, his phone began sending unusually large volumes of data, said the person, who refused to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the import.

The person said investigators believed that Prince Mohammed was used as a conduit because the message would not raise suspicion if it came from him.

The New York Times was unable to independently verify the findings of the forensic investigation, completed on behalf of Mr. Bezos by Anthony Ferrante at the FTI Consulting commercial advisory firm.