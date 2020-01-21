Thai court determines that the opposition party is not guilty of sedition charges | Thailand news

Bangkok, Thailand – The Constitutional Court of Thailand acquitted the opponent Future Forward Party (FFP) and its leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, for conspiring to overthrow the monarchy.

While a panel of judges read the verdict, citing the lack of evidence to proceed with the dissolution, the supporters gathered at the headquarters of the FFP reformer in Bangkok cheered in celebration.

"Continue Thanathorn! Get out of Prayut!" Supporters shouted raising three fingers in the air, a gesture that has become a symbolic expression of defiance against the military establishment backed by the country.

The complaint was initially filed in June 2019, when Natthaporn Toprayoon, a lawyer and former advisor to the Ombudsman, said the party violated Section 49 of the 2017 Constitution.

In addition, Natthaporn claimed that the party's logo, an inverted orange triangle, looks mysteriously similar to the symbol associated with the Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks global control, and that similarity means that the two were probably linked. FFP denounced the accusations as nonsense. Natthaporn also claimed that the social media posts of the party leader and other publications were anti-real in nature.

After the verdict, FFP leader Thanathorn told a group of reporters that "Future Forward will continue!"

Legal challenges

Founded in 2018 on a pro-democratic platform, FFP ranked third in the general elections last year, which saw a pro-military party win most of the vote amid opposition claims that the results were manipulated. TThe race finally saw Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military government leader, return to power as civilian prime minister.

Thanathorn Since then it has emerged as a key anti-government voice, while one of the objectives of FFP is to reduce the influence of the military on Thai political life.

The party has been under significant legal fire since its inception, with the army-backed establishment presenting 28 legal cases against it, and the number of legal challenges increased during the period of last year's general election campaign.

Thanathorn has already faced several charges, ranging from sedition, to cybercrime chargesand more recently for violate electoral laws by having shares in a media company while running in general elections last year. The FFP leader has denied all charges.

Future member of the Front Party, Rangsiman Roma, widely considered one of the main voices in favor of democracy in the country, he told Al Jazeera that the party "is ready for any situation,quot; alluding to the numerous pending legal cases.

"If they try to ban (Future Forward), it means that people will feel negatively towards the court," said the 28-year-old. "Even if they ban my party, they can't stop Thanathorn from leading the campaign outside parliament. People will understand the problem with the country even more than before. People will know who the real problem is."

Despite winning the case, the party also faces a separate pending case that, according to analysts, could also result in its dissolution.

Thai political observers say the government believes that Thanathorn and its revolutionary approach threaten an establishment rooted by military and realistic elites (Caleb Quinley / Al Jazeera)

Titipol Phakdeewanich, a professor of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University, told Al Jazeera that Tuesday's victory was unlikely to mark the end of the legal problems of the FFP.

"They will continue to be an objective of the government and the establishment. The court case today gave no guarantee that they will not continue to be attacked," he said. "There is another case related to a loan that Thanathorn granted, which has stronger evidence to (dissolve the party)."

Titipol referred to the decision of the Electoral Commission of Thailand (EC) to move forward with claims that FFP violated the electoral law by accepting loans totaling 10 million baht (approximately USD 330,000) from its own leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit . The EC says that the loans are a conflict of interest, and if found guilty, the part could be dissolved.

In November, Thanathorn lost Your MP status completely.

Thai political observers say the government believes that FFP's approach to changing Thailand's political landscape threatens an establishment rooted by military and realistic elites.

"I don't think the networks of the Thai ruling elite stop and make peace with the younger generation that thinks differently," said Charnvit Kasetsiri, a history professor at Thammasat University.

& # 39; Freedoms under threat & # 39;

Human rights groups have said that the series of charges against FFP is a sign of the deterioration of the state of freedom of expression within the country.

Matthew Bugher, head of the Asia Program for Article 19, a human rights organization, said the justice system was being "armed."

"The accusations against the Future Forward Party were unfounded, and the court had no choice but to rule in favor of the party," Bugher told Al Jazeera.

"Today's ruling should not distract from persistent efforts to arm the justice system against politicians who threaten the status quo. More serious challenges await the Future Party. Freedom of opinion is threatened in Thailand. Politicians and activists risk jail and political exile simply for declaring their support for democratic principles and human rights. "

Amnesty International has described the legal cases filed against FFP as a "relentless attack,quot; while Sunai Phasuk, Thailand's principal investigator in the Asia division of Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera that "Thailand's state of democracy is still hanging by a thread."

"There are a number of false accusations filed by ultra-realistic and cronies of the military who seek to dissolve the party, put their leadership behind bars and ban them from politics … Democracy is still under attack," he said.

However, despite the significant legal problems facing FFP, some supporters said Tuesday's judicial victory brought some relief.

"We are very happy to hear this today, of course, we are excited," he said Chamikirn Phiwla-oung. "But at the same time, we are cautious and sad that the country has seen the case. It is silly from the beginning. This is just playing with the emotions of the people of Thailand."