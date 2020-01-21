Teddi Mellencamp says that the drama of Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards is "a very small portion,quot; of what is happening in season 10 of RHOBH.

%MINIFYHTML0438c4be931a4123b95a0eaebcdb8f6c11% %MINIFYHTML0438c4be931a4123b95a0eaebcdb8f6c12%

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not here yet, but that does not mean there hasn't been much drama online in anticipation. Most of the rumors and speculation seem to be about the apparent enmity between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

As you know, it all started with a report that the two women had an adventure for months in the first half of last year.

But while Denise has been vehemently denying it, Brandi seems to hint that everything is true every time he has the opportunity.

Obviously, she cannot say much to not spoil the entire new season of RHOBH and the same can be said of Teddi Mellencamp, who also chose to keep the details of the drama secret while chatting with HollywoodLife reporters.

However, he made fun of what fans of the show can expect to see when the season premieres: "I really can't say anything, I wish everything would wait to come out on the show and happen organically."

Teddi also revealed that while much of the drama already seems to be exposed on social media, all those rumors are "only a small part of what is happening."

& # 39; I mean, the most important thing for me is that I never want to spoil any part of the show or the experience of anyone, so I don't want to comment too much … I just want to let it develop so that people see what happens & # 39 ;, continued mentioning.

All this happens amid reports that the current enemies, Brandi and Denise, were actually lovers for months and that the latter has an open marriage with Aaron Phypers.

Denise, however, insists that she and Aaron are in a very happy marriage and that nothing that is said about her and Brandi is true.

Well, it seems that the RHOBH audience will just have to wait and see what the truth is when season 10 finally falls.



