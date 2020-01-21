Taylor Swift says that the infamous Kanye West moment in the 2009 VMAs really "buried in his psyche,quot; – He admits he took it seriously!

During her conversation with Variety, the singer was sincere about Kanye West's infamous moment and she in the VMA in 2009. Taylor Swift admitted that the rapper's words really managed to "dig into his psyche,quot; and remained there for the years that followed. .

In other words, it seems that Taylor took Ye's message seriously and still remembers it vividly even though it has been more than a decade since then!

As you know, when I was accepting the Best Female Video award, Kanye interrupted her to tell her that Beyonce was the one who deserved the Moonman in that category.

In her new story for Variety, Taylor shared that 'As a teenager who had only been in the country music industry, attending my first pop awards show, someone stood up and sent me a message:' You are not respected here. You shouldn't be here in this scenario. That message was received, and it really was buried in my psyche more than anyone knew. "

However, instead of letting her and her career ruin her, Taylor managed to turn the shocking incident into something positive from what she could learn.

Of course, judging by how much it affected her emotionally and mentally, it could have been really bad for the singer, but in the end she turned it around.

‘That can push you in two ways. I could have curled up and decided that I will never attend one of those events again, or it could make me work even harder than anyone expects, and try things that nobody expected, and crave that respect, and I hope that one day I understand & # 39; & # 39 ;, Taylor explained.

Ad

While thinking at that infamous moment in 2009, the superstar admitted that "I don't think about these things too much now." It's great to hear that!



Post views:

0 0