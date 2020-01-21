Taylor Swift reveals that Mom Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor

Cooper Neill / Getty Images for dcp
More than ever, Taylor Swift He hopes his lyrics "Soon You Get Better,quot; will come true.
In an emotional interview with Variety, the superstar revealed that while her mother Andrea Swift I was receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer, doctors made another devastating diagnosis. "While in treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor told the store. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when he has a brain tumor is nothing like what we've been through with his cancer before. So it has been a really difficult time for us as a family."
Andrea's health is one of the main reasons why Taylor decided to limit her next Lover tour, choosing to make only four stops in the US UU. before participating in the European festival circuit later this summer. "I mean, we don't know what's going to happen," explained the Grammy winner. "We don't know what treatment we are going to choose. It was simply the decision to take at that moment, for now, what is happening."
After all, the 62-year-old woman is more than a mother to Taylor. She is her best friend, her everything. "Everyone loves their mother, everyone has an important mother," Taylor said. Variety. "But for me, she is really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I speak to her first. So obviously it was a big problem to talk about her illness."
In 2015, Taylor took Tumblr to share the heartbreaking news about Andrea's health. Andrea was fighting cancer. "For Christmas this year, I asked my mother that one of her gifts for me was to go to the doctor for a health problem screening, just to relieve some of my concerns," wrote the 30-year-old . "She agreed and went in to have her checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get my brother and me out of her case about it. The results came and it saddens me to tell you that my mother has been diagnosed with cancer. "
"I would like to keep the details of your condition and treatment plans private, but I wanted you to know," Taylor continued. "She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they have to do to go to the doctor, and maybe reminding them to get a cancer test could lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle. ". "Or peace of mind knowing that they are healthy and that there is nothing to worry about. I wanted you to know why you can't be in so many shows on this tour. You have an important battle to fight."
And although he successfully completed the treatment, Taylor revealed in March 2019 that, unfortunately, Andrea had relapsed. "My mother is now fighting her battle with her again," he wrote in his essay "30 things I learned before I turned 30." "They taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else. My mother's cancer is a real problem. I used to be very anxious about the daily ups and downs. Now I give all my worry, stress and prayers to real problems now." .