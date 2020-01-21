Taylor Swift reveals that Mom Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor

More than ever, Taylor Swift He hopes his lyrics "Soon You Get Better,quot; will come true.

In an emotional interview with Variety, the superstar revealed that while her mother Andrea Swift I was receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer, doctors made another devastating diagnosis. "While in treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor told the store. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when he has a brain tumor is nothing like what we've been through with his cancer before. So it has been a really difficult time for us as a family."

Andrea's health is one of the main reasons why Taylor decided to limit her next Lover tour, choosing to make only four stops in the US UU. before participating in the European festival circuit later this summer. "I mean, we don't know what's going to happen," explained the Grammy winner. "We don't know what treatment we are going to choose. It was simply the decision to take at that moment, for now, what is happening."