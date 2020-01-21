Taylor Swift reveals her mother Andrea's brain tumor diagnosis

Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, has been fighting breast cancer since 2015, and has now been diagnosed with a brain tumor. the Take it off singer revealed the news in his new Variety cover story promoting his new Netflix documentary Miss americana.

While filming the documentary, which will be released later this month at the Sundance Film Festival, Swift discovered that his mother's cancer had returned. And, the 30-year-old said her mother was going through chemotherapy, which is quite difficult for a person to overcome.

“While in treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when he has a brain tumor is nothing like what we had before with his cancer. So it has been a really difficult time for us as a family, "Swift explained.

His mother's health is one of the main reasons why Swift changed his traditional tour schedule in 2020. Instead of touring for nine months a year as he did in the past to promote an album, Swift will promote Lover with only four stadium dates in the United States and some shows in the festival circuit in Europe.

Swift explained that they do not know what will happen and that they do not know what treatment they will choose. The singer wants to be there for her mother, and says that limiting her tour this year was the decision she had to make considering what was going on with her mother.

In addition to his mother's health situation, Swift also changed his tour schedule because he wanted to act in new places and do things he hadn't done before, like Glastonbury. Swift has not done many festivals in his career, and says they are fun because they bring people together in a great way.

However, when it comes to that, Swift wants to work as much as he can with everything that happens at home. And, she wanted to find a way to work and be available to her mother as much as possible.

Taylor Swift says that her mother is the force that guides her life in almost every decision she makes, and that it was a big problem for her to speak publicly about her mother's illness.

Miss americana It will be available for streaming on Netflix starting January 31.



