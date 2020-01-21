Taylor Swift is honest about the mother's battle with the brain tumor

Wenn

In a new interview, the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; He admits that his mother's health problems are the reason why he will not do a full tour in support of his latest album.

Taylor SwiftThe mother is fighting a brain tumor, the singer confirmed.

The mother of the star, Andrea, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and last year (19) it was revealed that the disease had returned, with Taylor writing the song "Soon I & # 39; ll Get Better" , from his album "Lover", about the battle.

In a new interview with Variety, the "YO!" Hitmaker confirmed that, during Andrea's treatment, doctors discovered a tumor in her brain, presenting a completely new set of problems that the family had not experienced before.

"The symptoms of what a person goes through when he has a brain tumor is nothing like what we've been through with his cancer before," he said. "So it has been a really difficult time for us as a family."

Taylor confirmed to the magazine that his mother's health problems are the reason why he will not do a full tour in support of "Lover" this summer.

Instead, the star is making four "Lover Fest" dates in Los Angeles and Foxborough, Massachusetts in July, after a 12-date festival in Europe and South America, allowing Taylor to focus on family issues during the The rest of the year.

"This is a year in which I have to be there for my family; there are many question marks over the next year, so I wanted to make sure I can go home," he told Billboard last year.