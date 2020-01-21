Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to accumulate good numbers at the box office

In the news for being Ajay Devgn's 100th movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior attracted attention from the day it was announced. Two weeks after its release, the film is still strong at the box office. Starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan with Ajay, this director of Om Raut will surely become the first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in 2020. The film crossed the Rs 120 crore brand during its first week and continued to generate large numbers . during his second weekend too. On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 10.06 million rupees, followed by Rs 16.36 million rupees on Saturday and Rs 22.12 million rupees on Sunday.