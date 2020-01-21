Tammy Abraham: Frank Lampard is not sure about Chelsea striker's injury | Soccer news

Abraham's possible injury is another blow for England's manager Gareth Southgate, with strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford facing long periods of margin before Euro 2020





Frank Lampard is not sure of the severity of Tammy Abraham's injury

Frank Lampard said he was not sure of the seriousness of Tammy Abraham's injury during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Abraham suffered a scare of ankle injury after falling on a billboard at the end of the game under the challenge of Rob Holding.

The 22-year-old needed to be helped from the field after full time and was asked about the seriousness of the injury, Lampard replied: "He has had ice on his ankle, but I haven't talked to him yet, so I don't know ".

It is another potential injury blow for England manager Gareth Southgate with strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford who already face long periods of margin before Euro 2020.

Abraham had to be helped from the field after full time

However, Lampard insists that Chelsea has the firepower to face off without Abraham, who has 13 Premier League goals this period, if his ankle problem keeps him out for several weeks.

"Yes, yes; and we have the players there to do that," Lampard said.

"I hope it isn't (for several weeks), but if it is, yes, we have the players."

Chelsea boss Lampard refused to cushion ties with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on Monday, and any prolonged injury to Abraham could increase the need for the Blues to recruit a striker in the window of January.

Olivier Giroud wants to join Inter Milan to bond again with former Blues boss Antonio Conte, while Chelsea also has Michy Batshuayi as his other front-line forward.

Lampard reiterated that Chelsea are more likely to seek loan deals than permanent transfers this month, as it plans its long-term strategy at the club.

"I know and feel where we need to strengthen ourselves," said Lampard.

"It's not going to be only January, this is more a short-term window for us."

"This season has given us some answers about the field in which we need to improve. But that is not so much for this window."

Héctor Bellerin drilled Arsenal to a part of the loot after César Azpilicueta thought his late attack had earned him the Blues victory.

David Luiz was expelled against his former club with Jorginho punishing with a penalty for Chelsea, but Gabriel Martinelli responded to the Gunners in a turbulent clash in West London.

Regretting the inability of his side to seal the victory against the 10 Arsenal men, Lampard added: "At that time, when you go up 2-1, you have to understand the basics.

"The second goal was soft, it's soft for a right side to cut in and roll it in the far corner. We have to be honest about it."