Super Bowl 2020 odds, line: 49ers vs. selections. Chiefs, SN expert predictions

For a Super Bowl that has such a tight distribution of points, with the Chiefs being favorites of 1 1/2 points over the 49ers based on the odds of opening, it makes sense that the NFL experts at Sporting News are relatively divided with Your selections

However, according to the predictions made by our six experts, the 49ers should be considered favorites in Super Bowl 54. Four of the six have San Francisco beating Kansas City. One thing we can all agree on: this should be a great game. All SN predictions for 49ers vs. Chiefs have scoring games that are reduced to the fourth quarter.

Below are all our expert selections for Super Bowl 54, complete with explanations for each selection and score predictions for 49ers vs.. Chiefs

MORE SUPER BOWL PICKS:

Why are the Bosses outnumbered against the 49ers?

2020 Super Bowl Predictions: expert selections for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 53 : 49ers vs. Bosses

: 49ers vs. Bosses Date : Sunday February 2

: Sunday February 2 Location : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. Start time : 6:30 pm. ET

: 6:30 pm. ET TV : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : DAZN (30-day free trial)

: DAZN (30-day free trial) The odds: Extended point, Heads -1 1/2; Total 53

Vinnie Iyer: The 49ers have the firepower to match the Boss' explosive offensive, either playing ahead or behind, running or passing. They also have the best defense in all three levels with less positional weaknesses.

Mahomes and his skill players will find his great success, but Garoppolo has the same support in a more favorable confrontation to help him move the ball until the end of the fourth quarter. The 49ers will finally get that sixth ring to match the Patriots and Steelers.

Prediction: 49ers 34, Chiefs 31

SUPER BOWL 54 MYTHS:

The worst narratives around 49ers-Chiefs

Bill bender: The Chiefs are 2-3 when they yield 150 yards on the ground or more. Despite the fact that their career defense improved in the second half of the season, the 49ers present a different challenge with that hurried attack and that defensive line.

Kansas City did a good job of limiting Tennessee on the ground in the game for the AFC title, but the 49ers present a more diversified offense. Jimmy Garoppolo will match Patrick Mahomes in the first half, but San Francisco High School will force Kansas City to be more patient than they want to be.

Ultimately, it is the 49ers who will generate the rotation that will change the momentum, perhaps courtesy of Nick Bosa, and they will run out of the last four minutes in a rather anti-climate manner. Don't be surprised if a defensive player is called MVP of the Super Bowl.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Chiefs 26

Patrick Mahomes https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/aa/c5/patrick-mahomes-011920-getty-ftr_a2gjs7r1w7k016j34zq1g8dy3.jpg?t=-1076991705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Mike DeCourcy: It's hard to imagine another professional defense being transported in trucks like Green Bay did during the NFC championship game. And it's almost as difficult to imagine Bosses and Patrick Mahomes responding as timidly as the Green Bay offensive.

This selection is not as comfortable to make as the recent College Football Playoff title, which was like an open tray, but the Chiefs' offense seems to have the magic necessary to counter the impressive 49ers D.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, 49ers 21

Zac Al-Khateeb: It seems that the 49ers are clearly the best of the two champions of the conference that enter Super Bowl 54, thanks in large part to the countless ways they can beat opponents. San Francisco saw a stellar game both from the defensive front and from the secondary, and obtained such a good performance from Raheem Mostert runner that Jimmy Garoppolo only needed to throw eight passes in an NFC championship game that ended half time.

Credit to Chiefs for overcoming a double-digit deficit for the second consecutive week. But his offensive, led by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, will face a more difficult defensive challenge against the 49ers they faced against Houston or Tennessee. Nor can Kansas City be sold to stop Mostert, or Garoppolo, unlike Ryan Tannehill, will make them pay for air.

There will be spectacular plays from both the 49ers and the Chiefs, but in the end, you have to go with the most complete team.

Prediction: 49ers 38, Chiefs 31

Jimmy Garoppolo https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/97/fd/jimmy-garoppolo-012020-getty-ftrjpg_1vkikinfbcywn1v01yb8bip5kl.jpg?t=-991510753,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Joe rivera: The Chiefs managed to bottle and keep Derrick Henry only 69 yards in the AFC championship game. While his offense is in the headlines, rightly so, what Steve Spagnuolo has been able to shape the Kansas City defense this season has been something.

This game could be reduced to QB, and if that is the case, the wink should go to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers 'pass race is legitimate, but it could also be denied by Mahomes' ability to make launches from another moving world, out of pocket.

It will be close, but it feels like the year of Kansas City, and Andy Reid will finally get the elusive Lombardi Trophy.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 27

Tadd Haislop: In large part due to the Patrick Mahomes factor, we understand why Super Bowl 54 is framed as a spectacular offensive clash in Kansas City and a stifling defense in San Francisco. Mahomes also strongly impacts the extent of the point. However, this Super Bowl narrative omits an important fact.

As good as Kansas City has been offensive throughout the season, San Francisco has been even better. In particular, the 49ers are doing it with a quarterback who completed only six passes in the NFC championship game and threw only 208 yards in their two combined playoff games. However, when the 49ers have needed Jimmy Garoppolo to produce, he has complied.

Diversity in offense, along with dominance in defense, is the reason why San Francisco has an advantage over Kansas City. This is not a case of "defense wins championships." It is a case of defense that wins championships, especially when it is complemented by a superior offensive and is hampered by zero notable weaknesses.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Chiefs 27