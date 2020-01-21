Summer Walker Trolls Wendy Williams for Farting on Live TV

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Kill You & # 39; Share on Instagram a short clip of the veteran television presenter who allegedly farts in one of the episodes of his talk show while reporting on the recent arrest of Odell Beckham Jr.

Wendy Williams It's making other headlines. This time, it's not about his opinion on some hot topics that happen in pop culture, but about an embarrassing act he did on his popular talk show. The veteran host apparently passed gas during live television.

While reporting on Odell Beckham Jr.In the recent arrest on the January 17 episode, the 55-year-old television personality apparently farted. She could be seen casually raising her leg to the side before hearing the screech of her famous purple chair.

Wendy seemed to try to seem calm while continuing to report on Odell's recent problems with the law after hitting an officer's ass. However, viewers could easily notice her problem with her stomach, which caused everyone to bring her to the bathroom and return her. Among those who troll were Wendy Summer walker.

On Tuesday, January 21, the singer of "I & # 39; ll Kill You" went to her Instagram account to share a short clip of Wendy who was supposed to fart. She didn't write anything in the caption except a single emoji of laughter and crying, but she was strong enough to show that she is laughing at the expense of Wendy.

"Ewww how unpleasant," one of Summer's followers wrote in the comments section, referring to Wendy's act. Meanwhile, another fan said "his face said it all" despite trying to be shy. "She squeezing that diaper to ** the way she did it to ** Tooting up sent me," someone else added.

"Lmao, it stinks," one person with another user said that Wendy deserved to be trolled and wrote: "She's a bad woman, she deserves this loop." However, not everyone was apparently quick to understand what was happening. "It took me a long time to realize what was happening …," one person admitted.

Wendy hasn't commented on fart speculation yet.