Heather Cowell was fit when Harlequins crushed Darlington Mowden Park

We recap the last round of Tyrrells Premier 15 matches as the best women's rugby match in England …

Firwood Waterloo 5-74 Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough traveled to Liverpool in round 12 and faced the humble Firwood Waterloo.

Despite having been delayed from the beginning with Mhairi Grieve crossing towards the home team, Loughborough dominated every facet of the game scoring 12 attempts in a convincing 74-5 victory.

Emily Scarratt, Bryony Field and Sarah Hunter scored twice, while six of their teammates also crossed the test line.

Harlequins 68-0 Darlington Mowden Park Sharks

Harlequins received Darlington Mowden Park Sharks at Surrey Sports Park on Saturday and the hosts scored 12 attempts in a 68-0 loss.

The English international Jess Breach was the star artist, scoring five attempts in total, while her teammate Heather Cowell crossed for four attempts of her own.

The harlequins are three points ahead of the Saracens in the battle for first place, but the latter has a game in hand.

Richmond 0-20 Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury secured the test bonus point before halftime in Richmond on Saturday with an almost perfect first half display.

Kelly Smith, Mia Venner, Ellie Underwood and Natasha Hunt scored in the first forty to put the score 20-0 at the break.

The scoreboard had no problems in the second 40, but the performance of the first half of the visitors proved to be sufficient.

Wasps 34-20 Bristol Bears

The wasps secured their seventh victory of the season with a 34-20 victory over Bristol Bears on Twyford Avenue.

Liz Crake scored an orthopedic device for the hosts, while Sarah Bern impressed the visitors at all times, although in a lost cause.

Special thanks to Sofia Rolfi, who was making her first start for Wasps.

Worcester Warriors 26-48 Saracens

The Saracens continued their undefeated streak securing their eleventh rebound victory with a 48-26 bonus point win over Worcester Warriors in Sixways.

The visitors scored eight attempts in total, with Hannah Botterman, Poppy Cleall and Mackenzie Carson scoring twice.

However, the hosts did have some comfort when Sioned Harries secured a losing bonus point by crossing the late lime grout.

Rounded Fixation 10 Reorganized – Saturday February 15

Richmond vs Saracens

Round 13 Fixtures Saturday, March 21

Bristol Bears vs Harlequins

Saracens vs Firwood Waterloo

Darlington Mowden Park Sharks vs Richmond

Loughborough Lightning vs Wasps

Warriors of Worcester vs Gloucester-Hartpury