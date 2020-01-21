Sudan's economic policy fails to curb food prices | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTML2ee3583751953b233897c1e1e2d33c0111% %MINIFYHTML2ee3583751953b233897c1e1e2d33c0112%

Months of protests in Sudan ended the 30-year rule of former leader Omar al-Bashir, but the problem that caused the riots persists.

Food prices continue to rise and the value of the Sudanese pound continues to fall.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from Khartoum on the transition government's efforts to revive the economy.