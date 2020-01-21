Stephen Amell of Arrow suffers a panic attack in the middle of the interview

Stephen Amellis having an honest discussion about his mental health after the end of Arrow.

Since then, filming has ended in the series and the final episode will air next week, but it is difficult for the star to say goodbye to the character he played for more than seven years. These feelings were revealed when he sat down to talk to Michael Rosenbaum For him Inside you podcast

To begin, Stephen and Michael discussed the program and what Stephen is currently doing, especially in terms of his mental health. This is when the father of 1 revealed that he is "struggling,quot; to reach an agreement with the end of the show. He explained that this and other problems make him feel "mentally exhausted." He added that it was so bad that he "lay down on the couch,quot; and "did not eat,quot; for two days.

%MINIFYHTML4849522971b903f6908afe29267a0b9513% %MINIFYHTML4849522971b903f6908afe29267a0b9514%

After this, the CW star began having an anxiety attack. He asked: "Is it hot here or am I just sweating?" Then, when the host tried to open a window, Amell said he might be sick, before interrupting the interview.