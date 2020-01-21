Stephen Amell of Arrow suffers a panic attack in the middle of the interview

Stephen Amellis having an honest discussion about his mental health after the end of Arrow.
Since then, filming has ended in the series and the final episode will air next week, but it is difficult for the star to say goodbye to the character he played for more than seven years. These feelings were revealed when he sat down to talk to Michael Rosenbaum For him Inside you podcast
To begin, Stephen and Michael discussed the program and what Stephen is currently doing, especially in terms of his mental health. This is when the father of 1 revealed that he is "struggling,quot; to reach an agreement with the end of the show. He explained that this and other problems make him feel "mentally exhausted." He added that it was so bad that he "lay down on the couch,quot; and "did not eat,quot; for two days.
After this, the CW star began having an anxiety attack. He asked: "Is it hot here or am I just sweating?" Then, when the host tried to open a window, Amell said he might be sick, before interrupting the interview.
"I don't feel well at all. I think I have to go. I just want to walk. I need fresh air," the actor explained.
As Rosenbaum explains later in the second half of the interview, Stephen had a panic attack and, although he could have canceled it, insisted on returning to finish what he started. The presenter said he "praises,quot; Stephen for having the strength to return to the show and for discussing what happened so sincerely.
Phillip Faraone / WireImage
When the interview resumes two weeks later, the 38-year-old man sounds renewed. When they start repeating what happened, Stephen admits that he "should have canceled,quot; the interview.
The native of Canada explains that he had not "disconnected,quot; from the world enough to process what was happening and that discussing everything caused it. In addition, before coming to the program, he visited the doctor and was told that he had nothing physical. "Realizing that nothing was wrong with me, is when you have the time to realize, & # 39; Oh my God, it's in my head & # 39;".
In the time between the filming of the two parts of the podcast, the star was able to reflect on what happened and now focuses on personal care, which includes talking with his wife, meditating and exercising. "He wants to fix it immediately, but that's not the way it works," he shares.
On Twitter, Stephen is promoting the interview and He says his fans, "I was in a really bad place and I am happy to report that I am much better."
%MINIFYHTML4849522971b903f6908afe29267a0b9515%