Star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; Porsha Williams on Dennis McKinley Allegations of deception: & # 39; Let me imagine my life! & # 39;

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, addressed Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he addressed new accusations that his fiance, Dennis McKinley, cheated on her.

"I don't know. Blogs, you know, he was out. I don't know. Can you keep commenting and speculating, and let me discover my life? I'm realizing my life." "he told Cohen.

Dennis was seen first thing in the morning a couple of weeks ago with no less than four women. A witness reported that one of the women had her head on her shoulder.

Chen pressed Porsha on whether he still felt he could trust Dennis, which at this point is a fair question:

"Eh? I think you ask every time I come here. I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together and we just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself and you also add us there, baby."

