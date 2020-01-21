Spotted: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promoting Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are excited about their upcoming Street Dancer 3D release. The director of Remo D’souza also stars Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in important roles. Bringing the rivalry between India and Pakistan to the dance floor, the advance of the film has already generated quite a stir among the audience. The creators and the cast of the film have left no stone unturned in the promotions of the film.

Captured by our photographers, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were seen with the cast of the film in the capital that promotes Street Dancer 3D. Varun looked sexy in a purple shirt over a pair of black jeans. He wore a brown denim jacket with a pair of great sunglasses to complete his look. Shraddha looked elegant with a Roland Mouret number with gray squares, designed by Tanya Ghavri.