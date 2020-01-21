Speak for India, because you speak for yourself | India

On a cold January afternoon, a band of masked intruders armed with sticks and iron rods entered the campus of one of India's best-known educational institutions, Jawaharlal Nehru University, which is very beautiful and generally well protected.

They went to a place where faculty members and students peacefully discussed an increase in housing charges in the shelter and attacked those gathered there.

The mafia, which according to JNU students were members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), proceeded to vandalize student residences, apparently also aimed at Dalit students, Muslims and cashmere . .

Surprisingly, the Delhi police, which had already accumulated off campus, did not respond to calls for help from the victims while they waited for the vice chancellor, M. Jagadesh Kumar, to give them permission to enter the campus.

About 30 people were injuredincluding Aishe Ghosh, director of the JNU Student Union, who suffered a head injury.

The incident attracted the attention of international media, including sharp editorials and the widespread condemnation of academics around the world, a testimony of the UN profile rather than the violence itself. The fact is that violent attacks against university campuses have become routine in India today.

Before the incident of JNU, two historically Muslim universities, the Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi Y Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, both had been attacked, not by crowds, but by the police, who hit the student protesters. In a context in which religious minorities are subject to discrimination and violence, the attack on JNU, a public relations disaster, has baffled some observers in India.

What happened should be understood as the opening of a battle front more in what is rapidly becoming an ideological civil war. This is an India where not only minorities, but any person or institution that rejects the attack of state-sponsored intolerance faces the threat of punitive violence, either directly from the state or from the mobs it apparently protects.

As of this date, in a Kafkaesque movement that seems to be the new normal in India, charges have been filed against the victims of JNU violence, including Ghosh, instead of the right-wing activists captured by the camera who perpetrated it.

This civil war, which has been in development for several years, has reached a critical point around the new Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), which has been concise but precise described by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as "fundamentally discriminatory in nature,quot; by making religion a criterion for offering refuge and citizenship.

Combined with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Registry (NPR) planned, it will make several communities, more prominently and meaningfully, Muslim, long demonized by the ruling party, vulnerable to elimination of citizenship followed by detention and possible deportation.

In this context, the growing protests against the CAA, in which university students have played an important role, are significant and encouraging. Many of those who have remained silent for a long time now stand and refuse to be part of a fundamentally discriminatory national entity.

In all the protests I attended during the last weeks, in more than one city, there have been repeated invocations of the spirit of plurality of the Indian constitution and collective recitations of its famous Preamble.

It has been moving to see people from different religious backgrounds re-commit to a vision of a nation that aspires to be fair, equal and plural. It has also been impressive to see Indian Muslims rise in great numbers to claim the nation, their rights under the constitution and their religious and cultural identities simultaneously.

There is no doubt that these protests are tremendously encouraging for many of us whose hearts have become heavier with each passing day in the last six years when the hard line of Narendra Modi Hindutva version of nationalism He has made significant progress towards achieving an exclusive and extremist "Hindu nation."

Likewise, what has become clear in the violence exerted on campus and on protesters and other dissidents is that this is a regime that is prepared to unleash not only the full force of law and security forces, but also to allow to vigilante groups like the mafia that attacked JNU. Peaceful protesters against the CAA have been subjected to colonial era legislation that prevents large meetings and detained by hundreds when they have persisted in protesting.

Some, such as former civil service official Kannan Gopinathan and activist Sadaf Jafar, have been arrested. Jafar has said She was beaten while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh.

Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad was also arrested. for several days after protesting against the CAA. Dissidence in India today is a risky activity.

UNHR attacks were mostly a message that the current government is happy that the battle is no longer simply ideological, but that it intensifies in street violence. That is why it was important to break a peaceful meeting of academics and students: discussion and debate are off the table in favor of the language of iron bars, stones and tear gas.

While the people of Kashmir have endured state violence for an inconceivably long time, the message is now transmitted throughout India, six months after unilateralism. repeal of article 370 What gave that region a historically necessary special status is that no form of dissent will be tolerated in India.

JNU has been targeted by this government before, especially since the Kashmir issue was in debate and discussion, as it should be in any responsible democracy, on that campus. This brought the colonial era legislation against "sedition,quot; over the heads of the UN students.

In recent days, the New Delhi police commissioner received emergency powers under the draconian National Security Law, over the next three months. As a dissident journalist pointed out, the message that is now being pointed out loud and clear is that Indian democracy may not have much time left.

Those who are currently in power are part of a political dispensation that may not be planning, in the long term, to submit to a democratic mandate in the first place, and even less responsibility.

The world must worry. What happens in India happens to almost a fifth of the world's population. And particularly in the context of the global emergence of authoritarian ethnationalism, the weakening and eventual abrogation of democracy in India will not be contained within the borders of that nation-state.

With some exceptions, Western and other governments have shamefully kept silent the ongoing assault on democracy and constitutional rights in India. It may be convenient for them to remain silent, but throughout the world, we must now form popular alliances to resist what will surely become a global assault against the very idea of ​​democracy itself. Speak for India, because you speak for yourself.

