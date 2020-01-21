South Korea will deploy anti-piracy unit in the Strait of Hormuz | News

The South Korean army has said it plans to expand the deployment of an anti-piracy unit that now operates on the coast of Africa to the area around the Strait of Hormuz after the United States pressed for help to protect the tankers.

Attacks against oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, on the coast of Iran, last year led US officials to call allies to join a planned maritime security mission.

As a key ally of the United States, South Korea has debated the possibility, and the decision to divert a marine unit that is already in operation southwest of the Arabian Peninsula is presented as a compromise that will not require a new parliamentary authorization.

Plus:

While South Korea will deploy its forces in the area, including the Gulf, it will not officially join an international coalition of forces, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The South Korean government decided to temporarily expand the deployment of the Cheonghae military unit," a ministry official told reporters.

The step would ensure the safety of citizens and the free navigation of South Korean ships, he added.

The Cheonghae unit will continue its mission while cooperating with the coalition, the ministry said, adding that the United States had been informed about the decision, which was also explained to the Iranians separately.

The Strait of Hormuz is a busy passageway to the Gulf, with ships that sail through it approximately 900 times a year to South Korea, which gets more than 70 percent of its oil from the Middle East, says the defense ministry.

The Cheonghae unit has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden since 2009, working to combat piracy in association with African countries, as well as with the United States and the European Union.

The 302-unit unit operates a 4,500-ton (4,082-ton) destroyer, a Lynx anti-submarine helicopter and three speedboats, the South Korean defense white paper showed in 2018.

Among its operations was the rescue of a South Korean ship and its crew in 2011, shooting eight suspected pirates and capturing five others in the incident.